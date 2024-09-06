Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 551,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,644. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

