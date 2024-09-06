Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.1 %

Eaton stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.96. The company had a trading volume of 275,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,453. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.76.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

