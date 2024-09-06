Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 287,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.42. The company had a trading volume of 123,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

