Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NYSE WY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 168,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

