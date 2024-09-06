Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,315 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.97. The company had a trading volume of 855,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,051. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $455.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

