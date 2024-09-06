Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,675,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

