WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $284,896.72 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00116556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00011249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

