WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.51 million and $282,885.13 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00118257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011393 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

