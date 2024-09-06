Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Willdan Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $537.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,065.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $92,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,792 shares in the company, valued at $394,377.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,065.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,004 shares of company stock worth $7,890,685. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

