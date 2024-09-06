Wirtual Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $108.84 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

