WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 89,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 27,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

