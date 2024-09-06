Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,116.67.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WZZZY

Wizz Air Stock Performance

About Wizz Air

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.