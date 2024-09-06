Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.02 on October 2nd

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.018 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Woodside Energy Group

In related news, insider Richard Goyder purchased 10,000 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($18,367.35). Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

