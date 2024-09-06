Wormhole (W) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Wormhole (W) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wormhole has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Wormhole has a total market cap of $516.47 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.19942957 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $20,889,524.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

