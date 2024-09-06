xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $2,312.26 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

