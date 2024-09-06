XY Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

XY Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,339 shares during the period. Honda Motor comprises about 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

