XY Capital Ltd Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 2.0% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $182.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

