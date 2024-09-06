Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.54.

XYL opened at $128.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.68. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $2,969,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 24,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,570,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

