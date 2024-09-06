Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $5.75. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 742,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 899,094 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.56.

YEXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Yext alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yext

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Institutional Trading of Yext

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Yext by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $761.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.