Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

NYSE:CAH opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,454,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 477,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

