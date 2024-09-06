Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $180.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $185.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 396,252 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

