Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,818 shares during the period. Zeta Global makes up about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $27.20 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

