Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 6.8%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 3,079,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,292,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

