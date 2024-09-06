Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.