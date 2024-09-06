Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Larry C. Heaton II Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) CEO Larry C. Heaton II acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zomedica Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.13 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Zomedica by 1,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158,757 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zomedica by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,100 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

