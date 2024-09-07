101,160 Shares in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Bought by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 101,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.