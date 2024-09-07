10,255 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $320.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

