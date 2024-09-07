10,332 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in BancFirst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in BancFirst by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Insider Transactions at BancFirst
In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,196 in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BancFirst Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.
BancFirst Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.
BancFirst Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
