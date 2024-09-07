12,955 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Acquired by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

TLH stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

