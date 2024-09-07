13,952 Shares in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Purchased by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $126.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

