17,239 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in FormFactor by 93.5% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 144,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $185,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $908,894. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

