18,131 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,292,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $96.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
