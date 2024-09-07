21,874 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 779,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 218,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

