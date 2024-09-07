2,534 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $125.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,412,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

