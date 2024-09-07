26,643 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

