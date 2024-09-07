2,996 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 6,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,818,000 after purchasing an additional 258,651 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.