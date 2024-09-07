3,494 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $270.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

