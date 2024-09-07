3,673 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 294,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 336,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

