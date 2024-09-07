4,498 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,498 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,289 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

