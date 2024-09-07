4,650 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Sony Group makes up about 0.4% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 972,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,996. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

