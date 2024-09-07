50,914 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,675,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

