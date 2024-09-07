99,806 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.07% of WisdomTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $9.25 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

