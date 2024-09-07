Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Helen Mccluskey Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 4.9 %

ANF opened at $131.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

