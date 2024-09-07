ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE ABM opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

