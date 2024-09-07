ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $3.48-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-3.550 EPS.

ABM Industries Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of ABM stock traded down $4.81 on Friday, reaching $51.29. 1,347,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

