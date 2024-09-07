ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $3.48-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-3.550 EPS.
ABM Industries Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of ABM stock traded down $4.81 on Friday, reaching $51.29. 1,347,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $59.78.
ABM Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
