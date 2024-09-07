Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.35

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.35 and traded as high as C$17.40. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.34, with a volume of 1,111 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.35. The stock has a market cap of C$300.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0303391 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

