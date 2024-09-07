Acala Token (ACA) One Day Volume Tops $4.60 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $60.71 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008636 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,051.28 or 1.00105109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05777676 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,692,028.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

