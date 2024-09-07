Acala Token Market Capitalization Achieves $61.46 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $61.46 million and $4.75 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,401.39 or 0.99965043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05708074 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,725,177.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.