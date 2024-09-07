Account Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Account Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 4.6% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

NYSE:AMT opened at $236.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.32. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The company has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

