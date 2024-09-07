Account Management LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Account Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $242,757,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

ZTS opened at $189.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.